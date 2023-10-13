Japan Foreign Chief Condemns "Terror Attack" by Hamas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, in phone talks with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, condemned the massive attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which effectively rules the Gaza Strip.

"Japan unequivocally condemns the recent terror attack by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, especially the attacks to and kidnappings of innocent civilians, which cannot be justified on any grounds," Kamikawa said when she spoke with Cohen over the phone for about 15 minutes during her stay in Thailand on Thursday.

It was the first time that Japanese and Israeli foreign ministers have held talks since Hamas launched the attacks. The two agreed to continue working together toward stabilization of the region, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kamikawa said it is obvious that Israel has a right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law. She expressed hope that the situation would be calmed down as soon as possible and asked for support from Israel to secure the safety of Japanese nationals. Cohen said Israel is ready to provide support needed by Japanese nationals for their safety.

