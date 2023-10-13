G-7 Finance Officials Condemn Hamas Attacks on Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Marrakesh, Morocco, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Thursday issued a statement condemning the massive attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"We unequivocally condemn the recent terror attacks by Hamas on the State of Israel and express our solidarity with the Israeli people," the G-7 top finance officials said in the statement released after their meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, the same day.

The statement also said, "We reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine and are united in our condemnation of Russia's illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."

In addition, the G-7 officials agreed to "explore" how Russian assets frozen under economic sanctions could be directed to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction in compliance with applicable laws, according to the statement.

The meeting was also attended by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

