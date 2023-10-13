Japan to Order Zengin System Operator to Report on Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to order the operator of the Zengin interbank financial settlement network to report on the recent glitch that hit its system based on the payment services law, it was learned Friday.

The agency hopes to look into details of the problem and demand the operator take preventive measures.

The problem with the system operated by the Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, disrupted money transfers from 10 banks, including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank, to other banks for two days through Wednesday.

This is the first large-scale glitch in the Zengin system that has affected retail customers since it went into operation in 1973. The system failure affected about five million money transfers and receipts.

The FSA is taking the problem seriously and investigating whether Zengin-Net took appropriate responses after the glitch occurred.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]