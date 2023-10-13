LDP to Push Ex-Finance Min. Nukaga as Lower House Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is in the final stage of talks to recommend former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga, 79, to replace Hiroyuki Hosoda as speaker of the House of Representatives, senior LDP officials said Friday.

Nukaga, a Lower House member elected from the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki, is expected to be chosen as speaker of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in a vote at the beginning of an extraordinary Diet session to be convened Oct. 20.

Hosoda, 79, is set to resign as Lower House speaker due to poor health.

The Lower House's speaker is customarily elected from the largest party in the chamber.

Nukaga won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the 1983 Lower House election, after working as a journalist of the major Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun and a member of the Ibaraki prefectural assembly. He has been elected to the Lower House a total of 13 times.

