Japan Govt Seeks Court Order to Dissolve Unification Church

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture ministry on Friday asked Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the controversial religious group Unification Church under the religious corporation law.

Acts by the group in violation of the Civil Code have continued since around 1980, the ministry said, noting that the organization, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has demanded massive donations from followers by inciting anxiety.

The amount of financial damage, including compensation and settlement money the group has paid or agreed to pay, reached about 20.4 billion yen, the ministry said, adding that the damage was huge. The number of victims totaled about 1,550, according to the ministry.

It concluded that the group seriously harmed the public welfare in violation of law and deviated from its purposes as a religious corporation.

According to the Cultural Affairs Agency, which conducted investigations into the Unification Church, the ministry's latest move was based on 32 court rulings on civil lawsuits that ordered the group to pay about 2.2 billion yen in damages in total.

