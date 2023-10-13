Fujii to Receive PM Award for Completing All Shogi Titles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will present the prime minister's award to shogi player Sota Fujii for his unprecedented accomplishment of winning all eight major titles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The award ceremony will be held at the prime minister's office in mid-November, Matsuno told a press conference.

In a comment released by the Japan Shogi Association, Fujii said he feels very honored and will make effort further so more people will be fascinated by the traditional board game.

Fujii won the Oza title on Wednesday, completing the eight titles including Eio, which was added to the conventional seven titles in 2017.

Established in 1966, the award has so far been given to 35 people and 16 organizations with outstanding achievements and contribution to the country and society. Fujii will be the second professional shogi player to receive it after Yoshiharu Habu, who was awarded in 1996 for dominating all the seven titles for the first time ever.

