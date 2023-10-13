Charter Flight to Evacuate Japanese Nationals from Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will arrange a charter flight to evacuate Japanese nationals out of Israel in the wake of the escalating fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The charter flight will leave Tel Aviv on Saturday for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"The local situation is very fluid, so we hope people who wish to leave (Israel) will take this opportunity," Matsuno told a press conference.

Asked whether the second charter flight will be arranged and whether Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft will be dispatched, Matsuno said that the government will respond appropriately while closely monitoring further developments.

Matsuno said that there are a small number of Japanese residents in the Gaza Strip, which is effectively controlled by Hamas, and that all are in contact with the Japanese government and there have been no reports of injuries from them at this time.

