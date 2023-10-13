Japan to Revoke Car Inspection Licenses for 12 Bigmotor Outlets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to revoke the designation as private vehicle inspection stations of 12 facilities run by major Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co., over its fraudulent auto insurance claims, transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday.

Saito said that his ministry will impose administrative penalties on car repair and maintenance plants at 34 Bigmotor outlets across the country, including the 12 to receive the heaviest punishment. Serious wrongdoing has been found at the 12 plants.

The transport ministry will formally adopt the penalties after presenting the plans to regional transport bureaus Friday and hearing opinions from the company Oct. 20.

"It is extremely regrettable that violations of laws and regulations amounting to designation revocation, which is the most severe punishment, have been confirmed," Saito told a press conference. The ministry will formalize the penalties shortly, he said.

In July, the ministry conducted on-site inspections of the 34 Bigmotor outlets in 24 of the country's 47 prefectures without advance notice. It investigated car repair and maintenance plants attached to the 34 outlets for allegedly violating the road trucking vehicle law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]