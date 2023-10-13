Lower House Speaker Hosoda Denies Special Ties with Moonies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, denied on Friday that he has close ties with the controversial religious group Unification Church.

Also during a press conference at the official residence of the speaker of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, he called alleged sexual harassment "just a rumor."

It has been known that Hosoda, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's veteran lawmaker, attended several meetings held by the Moonies, the church's members, even after becoming the Lower House speaker in November 2021.

"There is no special relationship. I went only because I was invited," he said, stressing that the attendance has posed "no problem."

Hosoda also denied that he had asked for the Moonies' organized votes in national elections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]