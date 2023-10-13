Fukui Governor Backs Continued Operations of Old N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuruga, Fukui Pref., Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto suggested Friday that he will allow Kansai Electric Power Co.'s three old nuclear reactors in his central Japan prefecture to continue operations beyond 2023.

The No. 3 reactor at the company's Mihama nuclear plant and the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at its Takahama nuclear plant, all in Fukui, were first put into service over 40 years ago. The operating life of nuclear reactors in the country is set at 40 years in principle, but a one-time extension of up to 20 years is allowed with regulatory approval.

Sugimoto also expressed his support for Kansai Electric's plan to move spent nuclear fuel from the company's nuclear plants in Fukui out of the prefecture.

Kansai Electric President Nozomu Mori told the governor in a meeting in Tsuruga, Fukui, that he will take the lead and steadily advance the transportation of spent nuclear fuel out of the prefecture.

In a separate meeting with Sugimoto, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said his ministry will instruct Kansai Electric to implement the plan.

