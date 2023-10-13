Foreigners Entering Japan Jump 26-Fold, Top 10 M. in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign nationals who entered Japan in January-June grew some 26-fold from a year before to 10,154,249, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

The figure recovered to a level slightly below 70 pct of 14,985,170 in the first half of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, on the back of the gradual lifting of Japan’s novel coronavirus-linked border measures.

Foreigners who entered Japan with short-stay visas came to 9,862,199, accounting for 97 pct of the total.

By country or region, the number of entrants from South Korea was largest, at 3,054,547, followed by Taiwan, at 1,743,953, and the United States, at 952,074.

As of the end of June, the number of foreign residents rose 4.8 pct from the end of December 2022 to a record 3,223,858, chiefly lifted by an increase in people staying in Japan for the medium to long term as technical interns or workers with specified skills.

