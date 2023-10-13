New Japanese Ministers’ Assets Average 66.8 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The average value of assets held by 13 ministers freshly appointed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his reshuffled cabinet stood at 66.8 million yen, the government said Friday.

According to the data on assets held by the ministers themselves, their spouses and other family members as of Sept. 13, when the reshuffle took place, economic revitalization minister Yoshitaka Shindo was the top holder, with 304.06 million yen. Health, labor and welfare minister Keizo Takemi came in second, with 141.01 million yen.

Assets subject to the disclosure included land and buildings, deposits excluding ordinary and current account deposits, and securities.

Shindo declared 287.67 million yen’s worth of land and buildings in the city of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo. He also reported 16.39 million yen in securities investment trusts and related assets, and 15,000 shares in two companies, including 10,000 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. shares.

Takemi and his wife owned 67.1 million yen’s worth of real estate in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, and 73.91 million yen in deposits. He declared 20,265 shares in a total of five companies.

