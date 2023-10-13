Japan Eyes 3.3 T. Yen in Semiconductor Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry plans to offer 3,355 billion yen in additional financial assistance to boost domestic production and development of semiconductors, a strategically important item for the country's economic security, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The ministry has asked the Finance Ministry for an increase in funding for three semiconductor-related funds under a proposed supplementary budget.

The Japanese government is expected to include measures to facilitate domestic investment in semiconductors and others, in a new economic package due out later this month.

Under its additional aid, the industry ministry will offer a maximum of 900 billion yen to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s envisioned second Japan plant, expected to be built in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

The Japanese government has already decided to offer up to 476 billion yen in aid for TSMC's first Japan plant, currently under construction in the Kumamoto town of Kikuyo in a joint project with Sony Group Corp. and others.

