Zengin Interbank System Operator Ordered to Report over Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency ordered the operator of the Zengin interbank financial settlement network to submit a report under the funds settlement law over its recent system glitch, the operator said Friday.

The problem with the system operated by the Japanese Banks’ Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, disrupted over five million money transfers Tuesday and Wednesday.

The operator was given until the end of November to report on the cause of the glitch and measures to prevent any recurrence.

Zengin-Net believes that the glitch was apparently caused by update work conducted between Saturday and Monday on a relay computer program linking the Zengin system with banks.

The glitch hit relay computers linking the system with 10 banks, which in turn affected others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]