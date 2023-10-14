G-20 Finance Chiefs Express Deep Concern about Wars

Newsfrom Japan

Marrakesh, Morocco, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies expressed deep concern about wars across the world in a joint statement issued Friday.

The G-20 finance chiefs, who met in Marrakesh, Morocco, Thursday and Friday, issued the joint statement for the first time in seven meetings.

No joint statement, which requires unanimous agreement in principle, was adopted at the past six meetings of the G-20 officials, after Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine began in February 2022.

On Russia’s invasion, the joint statement used the same expression used in the G-20 leaders’ declaration issued at their summit in New Delhi in September, which backpedaled on criticism of Moscow.

“We note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world,” the statement from the G-20 finance chiefs said.

