INTERVIEW: Japanese Minister Counts on Foreign Workers with Skills

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan should vigorously accept foreign workers in areas requiring expertise and skills as the economy has become more global, Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said in a recent interview.

Accepting foreign workers with expertise and skills "helps boost Japan's economy and society," said Koizumi, who was appointed justice minister last month as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet reshuffle.

Koizumi emphasized the importance of reviewing the country's internship program for foreign technical trainees, saying, "It's important to pay consideration to human rights."

Critics say the program is advertised as part of Japan's international contribution but that, in reality, it is used to secure labor force, he said. There is a need to eliminate the gap between the concept and the reality, he said.

The government intends to change the program into "something that can be accepted by Japanese people so that an inclusive society with foreign nationals can be realized," he said.

