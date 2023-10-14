Kishida Visits Kochi for By-Election Campaigning

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the western Japan city of Kochi on Saturday to take part in a meeting with local residents ahead of a House of Councillors by-election to be held on Oct. 22.

The visit marked his first campaigning activity for the by-election for an Upper House seat representing a district covering the western prefectures of Kochi and Tokushima.

At the meeting, Kishida, who also is president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, brought up the issue of declining population, stressing the significance of his "unprecedented" measures to tackle the country's falling birthrate.

"We will implement measures so as to maintain the vitality of regional areas," he added.

Meanwhile, Katsuya Okada, secretary-general of the country's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, delivered a campaign speech in the town of Katsuura in Tokushima Prefecture.

