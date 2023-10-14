Japan Finance Chief Expresses Concern over Middle East Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Marrakesh, Morocco, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday he expressed his grave concern over the clashes between Israel and Palestinian militant forces when he attended a meeting of top finance officials of the Group of 20 major economies in this North African city.

Although a joint statement adopted unanimously by the G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs did not touch on the massive attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, participants from multiple countries in the two-day meeting through Friday condemned the attacks, according to Suzuki.

In a press conference held after the closing of the G-20 meeting, Suzuki said, "We should pay attention to the risk of increased volatility in financial markets, including foreign exchange markets, as monetary tightening continues."

Suzuki also said, "I explained (at the G-20 meeting) that excessive volatility in exchange rates is not desirable and that appropriate measures may be required in some cases."

Referring to the G-20 top finance officials' adoption of their first joint statement in seven meetings, Suzuki said: "Based on the agreement between the (G-20) leaders, we were able to agree on all points of the outcome document. Harsh accusations against Russia are also being shown."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]