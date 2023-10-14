Japan SDF Aircraft Leaves for Djibouti

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft left Japan on Saturday for Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel amid escalating violence between the country and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

After arriving at an SDF base in Djibouti, SDF members on board the aircraft will work together with other SDF troops stationed in the area to prepare for the possible evacuation and gather information.

The aircraft dispatch came in response to an order issued by Defense Minister Minoru Kihara for the SDF to prepare to transport Japanese nationals out of Israel.

On Saturday morning, a KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft and two C-2 transport planes took off with SDF members, materials and equipment on board from the Air SDF's Komaki base in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi and Miho base in the western prefecture of Tottori, respectively.

Japan's Defense Ministry established a joint task force consisting of around 420 members from the ASDF and the Ground SDF. The country has also sent an advance team of 22 SDF members tasked with liaison and coordination with Israel and its neighboring countries.

