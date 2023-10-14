Info of Up to 145 Sanrio Shopping Site Users Possibly Exposed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Sanrio Co. on Saturday said that personal information of up to 145 users of its online shopping website may have been exposed.

According to the company, which makes and sells goods of Hello Kitty and other popular character brands, the problem was caused by an erroneous setting of a server load balancing system.

Information of other users were displayed at the website's online checkout page and member information page when people logged into the website between 12:19 p.m. and 2:54 p.m. on Thursday, Sanrio said. Such information may have included names, addresses, phone numbers and the last three digits of credit card numbers.

Sanrio said that it has not confirmed any unauthorized use of personal information.

The website has been temporarily suspended. The company, however, is planning to get the website up and running again after implementing measures to prevent further issues and strengthen security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]