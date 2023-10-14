Ibaraki Again Labeled Least Attractive Japanese Prefecture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan came last among the country's 47 prefectures in the 2023 rankings of prefectural attractiveness, a survey showed Saturday.

Saga Prefecture in southwestern Japan, which was at the bottom in last year's rankings, came 46th, switching places with Ibaraki, according to the survey by Brand Research Institute, a Tokyo-based private research firm.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido ranked first for the 15th straight year. Kyoto in western Japan came second, followed by the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The survey was conducted online between late June and early July on people in their 20s to 70s, asking to rate the attractiveness of each prefecture on a five-point scale. Some 34,000 people gave answers.

Ibaraki ranked last for the 12th time since the survey began in 2009. "Ibaraki's overall reputation is improving, but the tourist attractions are not being fully publicized," said Akio Tanaka, president of Brand Research Institute.

