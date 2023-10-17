Japan Still Relies on Middle East Oil 50 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's dependence on oil from the Middle East remains high despite building up stockpiles and diversifying its energy supply sources based on lessons from the 1973 first oil crisis, which sent prices for oil and other products skyrocketing.

On Oct. 16, 1973, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries raised their crude oil prices by some 70 pct, while restricting oil exports to countries that supported Israel.

The moves sent crude oil prices quadrupling. In response, Japan stockpiled oil in preparation for contingencies and diversified its sources of supplies.

The effort pushed Japan's dependency on the Middle East below 70 pct of its total oil imports in the 1980s. However, the ratio surged to 95.2 pct in fiscal 2022, which ended last March.

"After all, the only source of cheap and stable energy supply is Middle Eastern oil," said Shuji Hosaka, director of JIME (Japanese Institute of Middle Eastern Economies) Center at the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan.

