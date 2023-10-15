Japan Emperor, Empress Visit Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Sunday visited Ishikawa Prefecture to attend the opening ceremony of the National Cultural Festival and the National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities in Kanazawa, the prefecture's capital.

It is the first time for the couple to visit the prefecture in central Japan together since 1998, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Emperor said many traditional crafts and performing arts and rich garden culture have been nurtured in the prefecture and are now alive.

"I hope the festival will expand the scope of cultural and artistic activities and lead to the creation of new culture," he said.

The Imperial couple flew to Komatsu Airport in Ishikawa from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda aboard a reserve aircraft after a sensor problem was found in a plane they initially got aboard. They arrived in Ishikawa one hour and 30 minutes behind schedule.

