Japan Ruling, Opposition Parties Seek Support for 2 By-Elections

Sasebo, Nagasaki Pref., Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of ruling and opposition parties in Japan on Sunday took to streets to rally voter support in two by-elections for both chambers of the country's parliament to be held on Oct. 22.

They waged a war of words, emphasizing respective measures to cope with soaring prices, among other policy efforts, in hope of expanding support for their parties in the by-elections--one for a House of Councillors seat representing a district covering the western prefectures of Kochi and Tokushima and the other to be held in the House of Representatives' Nagasaki No. 4 district in southwestern Japan.

The two polls are both one-on-one battles between ruling and opposition candidates.

In a street speech in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, talked about new comprehensive economic measures the government will compile later this month.

"We will come up with a large-scale economic package so that we can overcome inflation and wage hikes can be sustained through next year," Kishida said.

