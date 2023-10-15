G-7, African Nations Discuss Investment Promotion

Newsfrom Japan

Marrakesh, Morocco, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers of the Group of Seven major countries held a roundtable discussion with their counterparts from seven African nations in this North African city on Saturday.

The G-7 side provided explanations about a fund set up with the World Bank to strengthen the supply chain of decarbonization-related products, such as solar panels, as part of efforts to provide public funds with the aim of attracting private investment. African countries expressed their expectations for the initiative.

The finance ministers also discussed the importance of improving the business environment, among other issues.

It was the second roundtable meeting between the G-7 and African countries, after the first one held last year.

The latest meeting was joined by representatives from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, as well as those from India and Brazil, which are Group of 20 members. The seven African nations that participated in the talks included Morocco, the host country, Comoros and Ghana. From Japan, this year's G-7 chair, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attended the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]