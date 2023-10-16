Japan New Panel to Discuss Work Styles for Local Govt Staff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry will launch a panel to mainly discuss the salaries and work styles of local government employees amid changing social conditions including the declining population and progress in digitalization.

The team will hold its first meeting Tuesday, have discussions every two to three months and release a report around March 2026 at the earliest.

It will have 18 members, including academic experts in labor economics and public administration as well as labor union and economic organization representatives.

In light of the purpose and history of the current local civil servant system, the panel members are expected to exchange opinions about salary and personnel management systems and work styles.

The local public service law stipulates that local governments determine the salaries and working conditions of their employees by taking into account those of workers at the central government and other local governments.

