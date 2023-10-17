Instant Ramen Noodle Shop Opens in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)---A novel ramen restaurant specializing in instant noodles has opened in New York, making a foray into the market crowded with Japanese powerhouses such as the Ippudo and Ichiran chains.

Instant Noodle Factory opened in the city's busy Queens district in June. Low prices are its weapon against rival restaurants, where ramen is typically served for around 20 dollars per bowl including tips and tax.

Customers use a touch panel to choose from instant ramen products from Japan, South Korea and elsewhere. They can add toppings such as "char siu" roast meat and boiled eggs.

They then receive containers holding ramen and ingredients from workers and pour boiling water into them using a special machine.

The shop also offers preset combos of noodles and ingredients. A combo consisting of spicy ramen, sausage, luncheon meat and green onion costs only 8 dollars including tax.

