Unification Church Vows to Fight Dissolution Order Request

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Unification Church said Monday that it will fight in court the Japanese government's request for a court order to dissolve the religious group.

"We'll make arguments based on facts in court," Nobuo Okamura, legal affairs chief of the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, said at a press conference at its Japanese headquarters in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

Nobuya Fukumoto, a lawyer for the Unification Church, said that "requesting a dissolution order is tantamount to seeking a death sentence." The group will fully fight the government's move, he said.

The culture ministry asked Tokyo District Court on Friday to issue an order to dissolve the Unification Church, claiming that its persistent unlawful acts, such as demanding massive donations from followers by inciting anxiety, had resulted in about 1,550 victims losing some 20.4 billion yen in total.

"It's very disappointing and regrettable," Okamura said at the beginning of the press conference, referring to the ministry's move. "We deeply regret not being able to convey our true selves."

