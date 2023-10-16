Exhibition of Imperial Palace Wildlife Starts in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A special exhibition featuring the wildlife of the Imperial Palace started at the Meiji Yasuda Village Marunouchi gallery in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Monday.

The National Museum of Nature and Science has intermittently held biological surveys of the palace's forests in the same ward since fiscal 1996 as sought by then Emperor Akihito, now the Emperor Emeritus.

The exhibition of findings in the study so far, co-organized by Yasuda Life Insurance Co., tells visitors how biofacies in the place encircled by moats have changed in the long term. For instance, the number of goshawks coming to build nests has increased while that of jungle crows has declined, and more lichen types have become observable thanks to the cleaner air.

Also on display are specimens of raccoon dog, whose eating habits were studied by the former Emperor, and one of the largest soft-shelled turtles in the country, as well as various insects and mushrooms.

About 5,900 species of animals and plants have been confirmed at the palace to date, and DNA analysis is underway. It is believed that more species are living there.

