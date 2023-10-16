Another Nihon Univ. Football Club Member Nabbed over Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A second member of Nihon University’s American football club was arrested Monday for drug allegations, investigative sources said.

Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 21-year-old in the fourth year of the university on suspicion of violating the special marijuana control law, the sources said. It has not been revealed whether the suspect has admitted to the charge.

Police are investigating the possibility of illegal substances spreading widely in the club’s dormitory, as both of the arrested club members lived there.

The latest suspect allegedly purchased illegal drugs that appear to be marijuana from a trafficker in Tokyo this year.

The MPD arrested a 21-year-old member of the club, a third-year student, on Aug. 5, on suspicion of possessing fragments of illegal substance pills at the dorm. The police department raided the dormitory on Aug. 22, after questioning of the suspect revealed that multiple club members may have been involved in illegal drug possession. The third-year student was indicted later in August.

