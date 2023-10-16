Japanese Singer Shinji Tanimura Dies at 74

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese singer and songwriter Shinji Tanimura died on Oct. 8 at the age of 74, his talent agency said Monday.

The leader of Japanese band Alice was also known for many hit songs as a solo artist, such as "Subaru."

After undergoing surgery for intestinal inflammation in March, Tanimura had been recuperating.

A native of the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, Tanimura got acquainted with Takao Horiuchi, and then they formed Alice. Both Tanimura and Horiuchi performed as guitarists and vocalists in the band.

Shortly after debuting in 1972 with "Hashitte Oide Koibito yo," the band became a three-piece with the addition of drummer Toru Yazawa, whom Tanimura knew. The outfit has produced many hits, such as "Fuyu no Inazuma" and "Champion."

