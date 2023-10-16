Kishida's Policy Speech at Diet Set for Oct. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Monday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's policy speech at an upcoming extraordinary Diet session will take place on Oct. 23.

The agreement on the date of Kishida's parliamentary speech was reached at a meeting between LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi and his CDP counterpart, Jun Azumi.

The two sides also agreed to seek common ground for drawing up legislation to preserve the assets of the Unification Church, following the government's request for a court order to dissolve the controversial religious group.

The LDP initially proposed scheduling the speech for Friday, the first day of the 55-day extraordinary session, but the opposition side rejected the proposal, citing Sunday's by-elections for both Diet chambers. The LDP conceded after consulting with the prime minister's office.

The two sides also agreed to elect a successor to outgoing House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday.

