Russia Announces Restrictions on Fishery Imports from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Russian quarantine authorities on Monday announced temporary restrictions on imports of Japanese fishery products, effective from the day, in response to the discharge into the ocean of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The authorities said in a statement that Russia would join China's measure as a precautionary step. China imposed a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products after Japan began releasing the tritium-containing water in late August.

The Japanese government protested the Russian move the same day, arguing that it was not based on scientific grounds and strongly calling for its withdrawal.

To lodge the protest, Katsuro Kitagawa, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science Department, summoned the Russian Embassy's Charge d'Affaires Gennady Ovechko to the ministry.

Last year, Russia imported only 190 tons of Japanese fishery products, including tuna, and the authorities have admitted that the volume was insignificant.

