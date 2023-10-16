Russia Announces Restrictions on Japanese Fishery Imports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Russian quarantine authorities on Monday announced temporary restrictions on imports of Japanese fishery products, effective from the day, in response to the discharge into the ocean of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The authorities said in a statement that Russia would join China's measure as a precautionary step. China imposed a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products after Japan began releasing the tritium-containing water in late August.

Last year, Russia imported only 190 tons of Japanese fishery products, including tuna, and the authorities have admitted that the volume was insignificant.

Behind the Russian move may have been pressure from China ahead of an upcoming meeting between their leaders.

In February 2022, Moscow and Beijing issued a joint statement after their summit, expressing grave concern over Japan's plan to release the treated water.

