Defense Chief Retracts Remark Linking Vote for LDP to SDF

Sasebo, Nagasaki Pref., Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Monday retracted his recent remark implying that voting for an election candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party would reward the hard work of the Self-Defense Forces.

"I understand that the SDF is a neutral organization. If (the remark) causes misunderstanding, I will retract it," Kihara told reporters in the southwestern city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The comment in question was made at a rally held in Sasebo on Sunday for the LDP candidate in a by-election for the Nagasaki No. 4 constituency of the House of Representatives, according to some media reports.

Kihara reportedly said that full support for the LDP candidate would reward the efforts of SDF members and their families.

