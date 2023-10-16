Japan SDF Transport Aircraft Arrives in Djibouti

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force transport aircraft arrived in Djibouti Monday afternoon Japan time to prepare for the possible evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel amid escalating violence with Hamas, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.

The C-2 plane, one of the three ASDF aircraft sent to the eastern African nation, will remain on standby at an SDF base in Djibouti.

The ministry has not disclosed the whereabouts of the other two ASDF planes--a KC-767 aerial refueling and transport plane and a C-2 transport aircraft.

The three aircraft left Japan on Saturday after Defense Minister Minoru Kihara ordered the SDF to prepare to transport Japanese citizens out of Israel.

