JR East Promotes Aomori Scallops amid China Ban

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, held an event on Monday to promote domestic consumption of scallops from Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan, amid China's import ban on Japanese fishery products.

Scallops caught in Mutsu Bay in Aomori on the same day were transported from Shin-Aomori Station on the cargo transport system of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line, and were sold at a shop set up at Ueno Station in Tokyo. All 48 scallops were sold in about an hour.

Hironori Konno, head of a JR East unit that handled the sales, said that he wanted to let people in Tokyo know about Aomori scallops since they are really good, at a time when they are suffering some reputational damage.

JR East also plans to sell the scallops at related supermarkets and restaurants in Tokyo through next month.

China was a big importer of Aomori scallops. But shipments have been stagnant since China introduced the fishery import ban in response to the discharge into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

