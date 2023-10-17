CEATEC Tech Show Sees 1st Ukrainian Booths

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--While Russia's aggression continues, Ukraine will participate for the first time this year in the CEATEC international technology trade show near Tokyo.

CEATEC 2023 will be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from Tuesday to Friday. Some exhibits were shown to the media on Monday.

Electronic equipment is one of Ukraine's main export items. The country hopes to achieve an early economic recovery by expanding exchanges with Japan in the field of information and communication technology.

Eleven technology-related companies from Ukraine will open their booths. Among them, Kodisoft will showcase a touch-screen multifunction table that allows users to order food and play games, while Cardiomo will introduce a wearable device for remotely monitoring the user's heart to detect any abnormalities early.

A diplomat at the Ukrainian Embassy in Tokyo said that Ukraine's technology companies are playing an important role during the war, and that they are expected to interact with various companies at the event.

