CEATEC Kicks Off, Displaying Tech to Help Solve Social Issues

Chiba, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The CEATEC 2023 international trade show kicked off in Japan on Tuesday, displaying cutting-edge digital technologies designed to help solve social challenges such as labor shortages and global warming.

The event, one of the largest digital technology exhibitions in Asia, is set to run for four days until Friday at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, with a total of 684 companies and organizations, including electronics makers and information technology firms, taking part from Japan and abroad. The number is up from 562 for CEATEC 2022.

CEATEC 2023 is expected to attract some 100,000 visitors, according to its organizer, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, or JEITA.

Lectures by companies and universities will take place at the venue for the first time since 2019 after such presentations were held online in the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of participating startups and university-linked research teams and institutes nearly doubled from last year to 153. Many booths enable visitors to experience state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies.

