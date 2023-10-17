Japan, Australia Defense Chiefs to Meet in Tokyo Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday that he will meet with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss strengthening their countries' security cooperation.

The meeting comes after the Japan-Australia Reciprocal Access Agreement went into effect in August to simplify procedures for reciprocal visits by Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military.

At the meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss expanding joint training between the two sides and developing their operational partnership.

Japan and Australia have postponed a so-called two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers that was planned to be held in Tokyo on Friday, citing the situation in the Middle East and other reasons.

