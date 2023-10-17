Ex-NTT West Unit Worker Leaks 9 M. Sets of Customer Info

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A former temporary worker dispatched to a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. illegally leaked some nine million sets of customer information, the unit and another subsidiary of the Japanese telecommunications company said Tuesday.

The leaked information included addresses, names and phone numbers. Credit card information was included in 81 cases, according to the two NTT West units, NTT Business Solutions and NTT Marketing Act ProCX, both based in the western city of Osaka.

The former temporary employee worked for NTT Business Solutions from June 2008 to July this year, engaging in the maintenance and management of a server in which customer information and other data were stored.

The former worker illegally downloaded customer information between around July 2013 and January this year and provided some of the data to a list broker, the NTT West units said.

NTT Marketing Act ProCX uses a call center system from NTT Business Solutions.

