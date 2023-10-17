Japan to Draw Up Evacuation Plan for Southwestern Remote Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday asked for cooperation from Kumamoto Prefecture in drawing up a plan to evacuate residents on remote islands in the country's southwest to the Kyushu main island if there is a risk of an attack by foreign forces.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the request during a meeting with Ikuo Kabashima, governor of Kumamoto, which is part of Kyushu, at the prefectural office in the city of Kumamoto.

"Prefectures in Kyushu play a very important role as evacuation destinations in the event of an emergency, and it is necessary to have them move forward with simulations for accepting evacuees," Matsuno told Kabashima, adding that the central government will proactively support related efforts by local governments.

Kumamoto will "cooperate more closely than ever before with the central government and other prefectures in Kyushu," Kabashima said.

The central government intends to draw up the evacuation plan as early as the next fiscal year starting in April to get prepared for risks including a conflict in Taiwan.

