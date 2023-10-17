Ex-Finance Min. Nukaga to Become Lower House Speaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to become the next speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, it was learned Tuesday.

Executives of the Lower House steering committee approved the LDP's plan to nominate Nukaga, 79, as a successor to outgoing Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda, 79, on the day.

The Japanese Communist Party demanded that Hosoda explain again his alleged ties with the controversial religious group Unification Church.

Nukaga is expected to be elected speaker at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber on Friday, the first day of an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The position of speaker is customarily held by a member of the largest ruling party.

The ruling and opposition parties also agreed to reach a consensus Friday on whether to prohibit regional assembly members from serving as government-paid secretaries to Diet members, after a number of such cases came to light recently.

