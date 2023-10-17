Media Firms in Japan Vow to Improve Digital Ad Quality

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A consortium including 30 major media organizations in Japan issued on Tuesday a new guiding principle promising to seek to improve the quality of digital advertising.

Among the media organizations are Jiji Press Ltd., newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun Co., Fuji Television Network Inc. and publisher Shueisha Inc. The consortium also includes internet company Digital Garage Inc.

The consortium announced the principle at a time when less reliable methods are prevailing in the digital advertising market. Such methods include stealth marketing, or delivering advertisements to consumers without letting them know they are being targeted.

The guiding principle said that advertisements on social media "are a mixture of wheat and chaff" and it is left up to users to judge the trustworthiness of the advertisements.

The companies participating in the consortium will pursue quality with an aim to deliver trustworthy information and attractive advertisements, the principle said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]