Japan Ruling Parties Submit Proposals on Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties each submitted proposals to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday regarding the government's planned economic policy package, which will be drawn up at the end of this month or later.

The proposals by the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, include expanding subsidies that local governments can use flexibly to deal with inflation.

Both parties did not call for an income tax reduction.

"Even if we change the income tax, it won't have much effect," LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda told reporters, but added that a possible tax cut "is not something to deny."

"Our party's mindset is to prioritize the urgent economic measures that are needed now," Hagiuda noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]