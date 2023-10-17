Japan to Provide 10 M. Dollars in Emergency Aid for Gazans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide people in the Gaza Strip with emergency humanitarian aid, such as food and water, amid the escalating conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which effectively controls the area, and Israel, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

The humanitarian aid, worth 10 million dollars, will be delivered through an international organization.

"We will encourage the parties concerned to calm down the situation and improve the humanitarian conditions in Gaza," Kamikawa told a press conference. "We will provide necessary assistance."

The minister added that around 900 Japanese nationals are currently in Israel and Palestine.

