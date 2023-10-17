Sony-Honda Joint Firm Unveils Afeela New EV in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A joint company formed by Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. unveiled to the media for the first time in Japan on Tuesday the prototype of its Afeela new electric vehicle.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc., the joint company, aims to deliver the new EV, featuring a simple and futuristic design, starting in North America in spring 2026 and in Japan by the end of the year.

The Afeela prototype will go on display at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, which will open on Oct. 26.

"We want to combine Sony's artificial intelligence and robot technology with Honda's safety and security measures and mass-production capabilities," Sony Honda Mobility President and COO Izumi Kawanishi told an event in Tokyo to show the prototype.

Sony Honda Mobility has created an open development environment to incorporate free ideas of outside engineers and artists. In addition to allowing users to change the design of the screen placed on the dashboard according to their preferences, the company has added its original information to car navigation maps. The company also aims to receive revenues through the updates of such software.

