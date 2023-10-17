Smoking to Be Banned on Tokaido, Sanyo, Kyushu Shinkansen Trains

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Smoking rooms will be abolished in bullet trains running on the Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen lines in Japan in spring 2024, their operators said Tuesday.

The decision was made in light of growing health consciousness and declining smoking rates, Central Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. and Kyushu Railway Co. said.

The smoking rooms will be repurposed to carry emergency drinking water for passengers in case the trains have to stop for a long time between stations.

In addition, West Japan Railway will abolish all smoking areas without walls at Sanyo Shinkansen Line stations.

Smoking on Shinkansen trains has already been banned by both the other Shinkansen operators--East Japan Railway Co. and Hokkaido Railway Co.

