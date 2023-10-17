Compensation to Be Paid over Zengin Interbank System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The operator of Japan’s Zengin interbank financial settlement network has drawn up a policy to compensate for a major glitch in the network earlier this month, it was learned on Tuesday.

According to the policy, financial institutions will compensate their customers for costs resulting from the system failure, such as higher fees.

The network operator, Japanese Banks’ Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, will present the compensation policy to affected financial institutions and encourage them to take steps such as notifying customers of the policy.

The glitch lasted for two full days from the morning of Oct. 10, disrupting some five million money transfers at 10 financial institutions including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank.

Zengin-Net is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday to explain the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]