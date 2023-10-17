Rengo Seen Seeking Wage Hike of 5 Pct or More in 2024 Shunto
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, plans to demand a wage hike of 5 pct or more in the 2024 “shunto” labor-management wage negotiations, it was learned Tuesday.
The planned demand compares with the 5 pct or so Rengo sought in the 2023 shunto negotiations.
As real wages continue to fall amid inflation, Rengo aims to add momentum to wage growth to realize a virtuous economic cycle.
In the possible demand for 5 pct or more, Rengo assumes that seniority-based wages will increase by 2 pct and hopes that pay scales will be raised by 3 pct or more.
The umbrella body of labor unions across the country is expected to approve the demand as a basic vision at a meeting of its central executive committee on Thursday and formally adopt it at a meeting of its central committee on Dec.1.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]